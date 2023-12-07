Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc90 T8 Excellence Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volvo Xc90 T8 Excellence Hybrid 256 My19 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1673 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2296 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|707 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|49 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfbaadg1000000
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Climate Control A/C Special
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Colour Package
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Cross Traffic Recognition Pack
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Tailgate
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Air Suspension - $3,600
- Compass Display - $100
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Parking Heater - $1,660
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Premium Package - $6,500
- Power Side Support - $450
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Sunroof - $3,000
- Sound System - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tinted Windows - $950
