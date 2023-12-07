Specifications for the 2019 ZX Auto Grand Tiger (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 ZX Auto Grand Tiger (4X2) 2.4L Petrol C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1475 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1477 mm
|Ground Clearance
|202 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|5050 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1080 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|255 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|255 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lta122I2P42000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Aluminium Tray
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Low Fuel Warning
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel