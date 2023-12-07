Specifications for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio My19 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1426 mm
|Length
|4639 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|287 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|189 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Gdi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zareae?V??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (ABS & SFAB & HAB)
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Brake Assist
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Front Grille
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Roof Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Carbon & Leather Steering Wheel
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Steering
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Keyless Entry
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Skirts
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
Optional Extras
- Active Suspension - $2,000
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $750
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $13,000
- Carbon Fibre Seats - $7,150
- Metallic Paint - $1,690
- Painted Brake Calipers - $910
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Tri-Coat Paint - $4,550
- Veloce Pack - $4,000
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450