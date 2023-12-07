Specifications for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Edizione Finale Tct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Edizione Finale Tct Series 3 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2634 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4351 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1269 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|219 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Door
|VIN Number
|Zar94000012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Steering
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Alcantara Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Carbon Look Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Carbon Look Side Skirts
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exterior Trim Inserts - Yellow
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Seat Package
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Climate Control
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Skirts
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Yellow Brake Calipers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Matte Paint - $1,900
- Pastel Paint - $500
- Solid Paint