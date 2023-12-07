WhichCar
2020 Alpine A110 Australian Premiere Edition My18 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Alpine A110 Australian Premiere Edition My18 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Alpine A110 Australian Premiere Edition.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1248 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1094 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 111 g/km
CO2 Urban 183 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Vfaaefd0#12345678
Country Manufactured France

Current Alpine A110 pricing and specs

S 2D Coupe 1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $110,900
Legende 2D Coupe 1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $102,700
Pure 2D Coupe 1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $97,400
S 2D Coupe 1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $104,100
S 2D Coupe 1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $108,700