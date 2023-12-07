Specifications for the 2020 Alpine A110 Australian Premiere Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Alpine A110 Australian Premiere Edition My18 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1248 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1094 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vfaaefd0#12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Alloy Pedals
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Contrast Stitching
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Gear Change Lights
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-media Pack
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Seats
- Performance Brakes
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Telematics
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,290
- Parking Pack (RVC & PDCF) - $1,290
- Storage Package - $690
Current Alpine A110 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$110,900
|Legende 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$102,700
|Pure 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$97,400
|S 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$104,100
|S 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$108,700
|Legende 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$96,300
|Legende 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$100,600
|Pure 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$91,300
|Pure 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$95,400
|S 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$114,372
|Legende 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$105,872
|Pure 2D Coupe
|1.8L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$100,372