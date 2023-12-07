Specifications for the 2020 Aston Martin Db11 Amr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Aston Martin Db11 Amr My21 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|197 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|384 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|265 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlfev1Kgl12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Front Splitter
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Carbon Bonnet Blades
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Carbon Side Strakes
- Carbon Twill
- Driver Mode Selection
- Deployable Rear Spoiler
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Controlled Exhaust
- Embossed Headrests
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Full Leather Interior
- GT Mode
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Key Entry
- Keyless Go
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Propellor Shaft - Carbon Fibre
- Positive Torque Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Unlocking Boot/Tailgate
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Mode
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Advanced Sound System - $4,340
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,440
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $860
- Blind Spot Monitoring - $1,440
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $2,890
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $8,690
- Climatised Front Seats - $2,890
- Carbon & Leather Steering Wheel - $8,690
- Collection Pack - $62,370
- Comfort Pack - $5,210
- Contrast Stitching - $1,150
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,150
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $10,720
- Exclusive Paint - $20,300
- Exterior Pack - Premium - $29,000
- First Aid Kit - $280
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $570
- Heated Steering Wheel - $1,440
- Inlays Special - $5,790
- Inlays - Black - $5,070
- Leather Headlining - $2,890
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $10,140
- Leather Interior - Special - $4,340
- Leather Interior Standard Colour - $3,470
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,440
- Leather Pack Premium - $20,300
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,440
- Metallic Paint - $3,470
- Park Assist - $1,440
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,890
- Paint Colour Special
- Premium Mats - $1,440
- Pearlescent Paint Special - $31,900
- Premium Paint - $10,140
- Prestige Paint - $11,590
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - $1,440
- Performance Sound System - $15,940
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,440
- Special Colour Brake Calipers - $5,790
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather - $4,340
- Sill Trims - Special - $1,440
- Technology Pack - $7,390
- Technology Plus Pack - $17,390
- Touch Pad with Controller - $1,440
- Wheel Centres - Special - $1,150
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Cinnabar Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ultramarine Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Golden Saffron
|Orange
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Magnetic Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Frosted Glass Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Lunar White
|White
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Midnight Blue
|Blue
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Lightning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Scintilla Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Morning Frost White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Satin Solar Bronze
|Brown
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Iridescent Emerald
|Green
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Yellow Tang
|Yellow
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Satin Jet Black
|Black
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Frosted Glass Yellow
|Yellow
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Satin Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Silver Birch Provenance
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Hyper Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Satin Concours Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Divine Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|China Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Scorpus Red
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Xenon Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Onyx Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Elwood Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|White Stone
|White
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Arden Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Ceramic Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Zaffre Blue
|Blue
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Lime Essence
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Ocellus Teal
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Intense Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Liquid Crimson
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Blush Pearl
|Pink
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Pearl Blonde
|Brown
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Marron Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Royal Indigo
|Blue
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Kermit Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Concours Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Dubonnet Rosso
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Flugplatz Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Satin Titanium Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint Special
|$31,900
|Stratus White
|White
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Jet Black
|Black
|Paint Colour Special
|—
|Pentland Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
|Minotaur Green
|Green
|Prestige Paint
|$3,470
|Arizona Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$3,470
|Skyfall Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$10,140
|Kopi Bronze
|Brown
|Pearl Effect Paint
|$3,470
|Cosmos Orange
|Orange
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Stirling Green
|Green
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Platinum White
|White
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Spirit Silver
|Silver
|Exclusive Paint
|$20,300
|Club Sport White
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$11,590
Current Aston Martin Db11 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$382,495
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$437,400
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$406,495
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$419,900
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$415,500
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$450,100
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$441,700
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$427,600
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$436,600
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A