Specifications for the 2020 Audi A4 35 TFSI Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi A4 35 TFSI Mhev 8W My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4762 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1515 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2035 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|175 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|140 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19 93Y
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19 93Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf41La000709
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 314mm Front Brakes
- 318mm Rear Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Entrance Lighting
- Exterior Pack - High Gloss
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Hill Holder
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Standard Front Seats
- Storage Package
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $2,000
- Assistance Pack - $2,150
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $550
- Heated Front Seats - $654
- Metallic Paint - $1,531
- Park Pack - $1,600
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,531
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $1,923
- Rear Privacy Glass - $750
- Solid Paint
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$83,200
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$85,700
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,300
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$79,900
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$82,300
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,900