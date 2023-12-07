Specifications for the 2020 Audi A4 Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi A4 Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 8W My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2828 mm
|Height
|1494 mm
|Length
|4762 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|206 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|169 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf4Xla000739
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 318mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Aluminium Look Exterior
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Contrasting Lower Bumpers - Matte Paint
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Entrance Lighting
- Extended Roof Rails - Aluminium
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Seat Extendable Thigh Support
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Google Services
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays Special
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Off Road Mode
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $1,950
- Adaptive Suspension - $2,275
- Assistance Plus Pack - $3,770
- 19 inch Sport Wheels - 10 Y-Spoke - $1,755
- Contrasting Lower Bumpers - Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit - $455
- Extended Upholstery Package - $780
- Full Paint Finish - $1,150
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Inlays - Wood - $520
- LED Matrix Headlights Pack - $1,365
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,990
- Premium Paint - $1,990
- Solid Paint
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Dual Panel/Tinted/Elec Blind - $3,020
Current Audi A4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$66,300
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$74,811
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$76,734
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$77,869
|Avant 45 TFSI Quattro Dyn Blck 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,369
|Allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,169
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$78,000
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$83,200
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$85,700
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,300
|35 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$69,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$79,900
|Avant 45 TFSI Quat S Line Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$82,300
|Allroad 40 TDI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$80,900