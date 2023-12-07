WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A5
  4. 40 TFSI S Line Mhev

2020 Audi A5 40 TFSI S Line Mhev F5 My21 2.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe

2020 Audi A5 40 TFSI S Line Mhev F5 My21 2.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Audi A5 40 TFSI S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1568 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1372 mm
Length 4697 mm
Width 1846 mm
Kerb Weight 1530 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1965 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 182 g/km
CO2 Combined 145 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19 96Y
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19 96Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf51La000709
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A5 pricing and specs

45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $92,969
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $78,500
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $84,269
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $84,269
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD $98,069