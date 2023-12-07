WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A6
  4. 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev

2020 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4A My21 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2020 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4A My21 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Ground Clearance 132 mm
Wheelbase 2924 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 4939 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 204 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf28Kn002351
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100