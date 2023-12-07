WhichCar
2020 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4A My21A 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4A My21A 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 45 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1649 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2925 mm
Height 1458 mm
Length 4951 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1945 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2625 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 214 g/km
CO2 Combined 174 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 1500
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R20
Rear Tyre 245/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf26Ln000969
Vehicle Segment Large From 70K
Country Manufactured Germany

