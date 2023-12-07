WhichCar
2020 Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4N My20 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2020 Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4N My20 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Audi A8 50 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 5172 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 2225 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 171 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R19
Rear Tyre 255/45 R19
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf8Zjn123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375