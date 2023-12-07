Specifications for the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 Fsi Quattro Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 Fsi Quattro Plus 4S My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1638 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1230 mm
|Length
|4426 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|292 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|223 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|414 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|292 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8000
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Dynamic Steering
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Magnetic Ride
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $10,250
- Alcantara Trim - $6,400
- Ceramic Brakes - $20,300
- Crystal Effect Paint - $3,550
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $7,750
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $2,400
- Exclusive Pack - $13,650
- Inlays - $4,100
- Leather Pack - $17,950
- Nappa Leather - $9,750
- Storage Package - $650