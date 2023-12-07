Specifications for the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro 4S My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1607 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1246 mm
|Length
|4429 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1915 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|314 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|225 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|465 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|314 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|449 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/30 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfx5J7900040
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 356mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Aluminium/Carbon Fibre Frame
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dampers
- Audi Drive Select
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining - Black
- Audi Magnetic Ride
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats - Manual Fore/Aft Adjustment
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Red Calipers
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD/DVD Player
- Ceramic Brakes with Painted Caliper
- Convenience Key
- Compatible Apps
- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer Front Stabiliser
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Carbon Twill Inlays
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Mode
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Indicators
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Indicators
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Engine Compartment Lighting - LED
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Full Leather Interior - Nappa Leather
- Gloss Carbon Extended Inlays
- Gloss Carbon Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Carbon Exterior Package
- Gloss Carbon Front Spoiler
- Gloss Carbon Insert - Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Carbon Rear Spoiler
- Gloss Carbon Side Blades
- Gloss Carbon Sill Inserts
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Kerb View Mirror - Left Hand Side
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Light & Rain Sensor
- LCD Display
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Multi-media Interface
- MMI Radio
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance Mode
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Performance Steering Wheel - Leather
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rollover Protection System
- Reclining Seatbacks
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Snow Mode
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Suspension Settings - Auto/Comfort/Dynamic
- Premium Sound System
- Sill Trims Gloss Carbon - Aluminium Inlays Illumin
- Subwoofer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Temperature Gauge
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wet Mode
- Water Repellent Front Glass
Optional Extras
- Audi Sports Seat Package - WA2
- Audi Sports Seat Package - WA2D - $1,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Black Badges Plus Air Outlets & Windscreen Frame - $2,900
- Black Badges - $700
- Black Side Blades
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Blue Calipers
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,300
- Dynamic Steering - $3,200
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Carbon Engine Compartment Cover - $7,750
- Gloss Carbon Rear Compartment Lid Air Vents - $5,300
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,800
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Solid Paint
- Silver Side Blades