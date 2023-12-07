WhichCar
2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro 4S My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro 4S My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1246 mm
Length 4429 mm
Width 1940 mm
Kerb Weight 1595 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1915 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 314 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 225 g/km
CO2 Urban 465 g/km
CO2 Combined 314 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 8250
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 449 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzfx5J7900040
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany