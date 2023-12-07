WhichCar
2020 Audi R8 V10 Spyder RWD 4S My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Roadster

2020 Audi R8 V10 Spyder RWD 4S My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Spyder RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1252 mm
Length 4429 mm
Width 1940 mm
Kerb Weight 1695 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1999 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 284 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 201 g/km
CO2 Urban 428 g/km
CO2 Combined 284 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 7800
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 397 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzfx5J7900040
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany