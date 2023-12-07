Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs 3 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Rs 3 Quattro 8V My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2628 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4479 mm
|Width
|1802 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|152 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|260 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzz8Vxfa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $260
- Audi Design Pack - $1,500
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $1,300
- Audi Magnetic Ride - $1,600
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,154
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Crystal Effect Paint - $650
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $6,923
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $900
- Inlays - $1,350
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Performance Pack - $4,539
- Rear Privacy Glass - $700
- Solid Paint Special - $650
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,950
- Styling Pack - $1,230
- Wireless Phone Charge - $250
Current Audi Rs 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$99,300
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$96,800
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,800
|2.5 TFSI S Tronic 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$93,400