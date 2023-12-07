WhichCar
2020 Audi Rs 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 8W My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Audi Rs 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 8W My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1603 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2832 mm
Height 1449 mm
Length 4782 mm
Width 1866 mm
Kerb Weight 1745 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 605 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
CO2 Emissions 218 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 173 g/km
CO2 Urban 295 g/km
CO2 Combined 218 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/30 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzf48La900030
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs 4 pricing and specs

Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $156,069
Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $166,100
Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $159,500