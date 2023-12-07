Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Rs 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 8W My20 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1603 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1597 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1449 mm
|Length
|4782 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1745 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|605 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|218 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|173 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|295 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|218 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzf48La900030
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System - Premium
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats Thigh Support - Manual
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Audi Pre-sense
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Front Blade
- Gloss Black Inserts - Side Sill
- Gloss Black Interior Accents
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Side Flaps
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Leather Accented Door Pull Handles
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Cornering Lights
- LED Indicators
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel Plus
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Phone Box Light
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Tailgate
- Quattro Sport Differential
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Style Pack - Gloss Black
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Temperature Display
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 inch Sport Wheels - 5 segment-spoke Gloss Black - $400
- 20 inch Sport Wheels - 5 arm Matt Bronze - $4,500
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Carbon & Black Styling Package - $11,200
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Grey Calipers - $12,600
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Red Calipers - $13,600
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Blue Calipers - $13,600
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $1,200
- Carbon Twill Inlays - $1,400
- Dynamic Steering - $2,300
- Exclusive Paint - $3,600
- Heated Front & Rear Outer Seats - $900
- Headlining Special
- Inlays - Black
- Manufacturers Logo - Gloss Black - $700
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- RS Design Pack - $3,400
- Solid Paint
- Style Pack - Aluminium
- Seat Side Covers - Colour Special - $600
- Sport Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control - $4,400
Current Audi Rs 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$156,069
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$166,100
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,500