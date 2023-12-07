WhichCar
2020 Audi Rs 5 2.9 TFSI Tiptronic F5 My19 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Audi Rs 5 2.9 TFSI Tiptronic F5 My19 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs 5 2.9 TFSI Tiptronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1594 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2772 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4723 mm
Width 1861 mm
Kerb Weight 1655 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2195 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 162 g/km
CO2 Urban 264 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/30 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lateral Link, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wuazzzf5Xha912345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

