Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs Q3 2.5 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Rs Q3 2.5 TFSI Quattro 8U My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1567 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1573 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2603 mm
|Height
|1578 mm
|Length
|4410 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1655 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|275 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Uxdr000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,990
- Heated Front Seats - $780
- Inlays
- Metallic Paint - $1,495
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,495
- Performance Pack - $4,990
- Power Sunroof - $3,250
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,790
- Styling Pack - $500
- Sports Suspension - $2,490
Current Audi Rs Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,569
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,369
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$102,300
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$105,300
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$109,100
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$100,300
|2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,200
|Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,900