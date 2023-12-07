WhichCar
2020 Audi Rs Q3 2.5 TFSI Quattro 8U My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

0cc21baf/2020 audi rs q3 2 5 tfsi quattro 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 0504016e
2020 Audi Rs Q3 2.5 TFSI Quattro 8U My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Audi Rs Q3 2.5 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1567 mm
Tracking Rear 1573 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2603 mm
Height 1578 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1655 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2215 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 275 g/km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Uxdr000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi Rs Q3 pricing and specs

2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $94,569
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $97,569
Edition 10 Years 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $101,369
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $102,300
2.5 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $105,300