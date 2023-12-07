WhichCar
2020 Audi S1 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8X My18 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Audi S1 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8X My18 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2020 Audi S1 Sportback 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1474 mm
Tracking Rear 1452 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2469 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 3975 mm
Width 1746 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1790 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 140 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R17
Rear Tyre 215/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8X1Fb000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany