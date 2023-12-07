WhichCar
2020 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My20 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2020 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My20 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2594 mm
Height 1396 mm
Length 4431 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2075 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 365 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 133 g/km
CO2 Urban 196 g/km
CO2 Combined 156 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 213 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vze0000111
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S3 pricing and specs

2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $77,500
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $75,400
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $71,300
2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $72,800