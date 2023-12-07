WhichCar
2020 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8W My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8W My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2831 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1847 mm
Kerb Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 267 g/km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf42La000721
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

