2020 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro F5 My20 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2020 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro F5 My20 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1577 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1387 mm
Length 4705 mm
Width 1846 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2340 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 168 g/km
CO2 Urban 279 g/km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/30 R20
Rear Tyre 265/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf52La000721
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S5 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,669
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $126,369
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $135,600
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $130,200
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500