Specifications for the 2020 Audi S7 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi S7 2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4K My20 2.9L Hybrid 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1908 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|164 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|258 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf20Ln001744
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Sound System 4 (SS16 & SUBW & DAMP)
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Air Quality Package
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Headliner
- Black Rear Bumper
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Damper Control - Variable
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Headrests
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Exterior Mirrors - Washer Jets
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Gesture Control
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- HD Matrix Headlights
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Rear Seats
- Head Restraints
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Assist
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Pack
- Low Light Sensor
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats Premium
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Storage Package
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Advanced Sound System - $11,700
- Aluminium Styling Pack
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Ceramic Brakes with Painted Caliper - $18,000
- Dynamic Pack - $7,700
- Digital Video Disc Player - $350
- HD Matrix Headlights with Laser Light - $2,500
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer - $900
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,700
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
Current Audi S7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,969
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$176,600
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$154,500