2020 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4N My21 4.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2999 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|5179 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2305 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2835 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|245 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|344 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|245 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|420 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf87Ln000922
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large From 100K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 350mm Rear Brakes
- 3D Sound System 5 (SS17 & SUBW & DAMP)
- 400mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Acoustic Glass
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Assist
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Alcantara Headlining
- Audi Pre-sense
- Air Quality Package
- Assistance Services
- Air Suspension - Manual Lift Function
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Adaptive Windscreen Wipers
- Brake Assist
- Black Buttons
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Control Buttons - Aluminium Look
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Comfort Front Centre Armrest
- Comfort Head Restraints - Rear
- Convenience Key
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Crash Responsive Front Head Restraints
- Comfort Seats Front
- Contour Sports Seats - Front
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dynamic Steering
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Dynamic Steering Package
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Leather Pack
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Electric Tailgate Closure with Gesture Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Airbag
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Matrix Headlights with Laser Light
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Matrix LED Reading Lights Rear - Remote
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Nappa Leather Door Rails
- OLED Tail Lights
- Predictive Active Suspension
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Position Light/s
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Steering Variable
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Quattro Sport Differential
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Seat Remote - 5.7 inch OLED Display
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Side Assist
- Seatbelt Buckles - Illuminated
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Smartphone Interface
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Display - Rear
- Turn Assist
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Black Badges - $3,000
- Ceramic Brakes - $4,500
- Exclusive Paint - $7,050
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist - $5,200
- Sensory Package - $13,900
- Solid Paint
Current Audi S8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$271,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$287,600
|4.0 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$251,600