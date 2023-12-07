Specifications for the 2020 Audi Sq5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Sq5 3.0 TFSI Quattro Fy My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1634 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1935 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|168 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|257 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxh2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,150
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Black Pack - $1,430
- Crystal Effect Paint - $3,100
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $455
- Extended Upholstery Package - $780
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $750
- Inlays - $520
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,950
- Massage Seats Front - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,950
- Sport Differential - $2,950
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
- Technik Pack - $5,600
- Ventilated Front Sport Seats - $500
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300