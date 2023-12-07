WhichCar
2020 Bentley Bentayga Diesel (4 Seat) My19 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Bentley Bentayga Diesel (4 Seat) My19 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Diesel (4 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1689 mm
Tracking Rear 1693 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1742 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1998 mm
Kerb Weight 2505 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 189 g/km
CO2 Urban 246 g/km
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R20
Rear Tyre 275/50 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Sjaae14V3Jc000001
Country Manufactured England

