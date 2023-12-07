Specifications for the 2020 BMW 1 18I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 1 18I M Sport F40 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4319 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1320 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1870 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|135 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|135 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7K320%07D24835
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Approach Control Warning
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aluminium Front Grille
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Air Vent Special
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Interior Trim Special
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Light Pack
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance Control
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Storage Package
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Upholstery - Sensatec
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones - $1,100
- Adaptive Headlights - $950
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $900
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $700
- Comfort Access System - $950
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go - $850
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $400
- Convenience Pack - $1,560
- Comfort Pack - $2,990
- Coloured Seat Belts - $550
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,300
- Enhancement Pack 1 - $3,770
- Enhancement Pack 2 - $4,420
- Gesture Control - $600
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $950
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Load Compartment Package - $300
- Leather Pack - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,350
- M Sport Plus Package - $2,730
- Power front seats - $1,750
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $450
- Rear Spoiler Special - $450
- Solar Control Glass - $650
- Split Fold Seat Pack - $450
- Solid Paint
- Sports Brakes - $1,100
- Sports Steering - $500
- Sport Plus Package - $2,600
- Sports Seats Premium - $1,000
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $700
- Surround Sound System Premium - $1,600
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $400
Current BMW 1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|28Ti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$59,700
|18I M Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD
|$52,900
|M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$73,900
|28Ti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$61,900
|18I M Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD
|$54,800
|M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$76,600