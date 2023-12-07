WhichCar
2020 BMW 1 18I M Sport F40 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback

2020 BMW 1 18I M Sport F40 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 1 18I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1434 mm
Length 4319 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1870 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 160 g/km
CO2 Combined 135 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1480
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7K320%07D24835
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 1 pricing and specs

28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $59,700
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $52,900
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $73,900
28Ti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $61,900
18I M Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Cl St, FWD $54,800
M135I Xdrive 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,600