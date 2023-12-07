Specifications for the 2020 BMW 1 M135I Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 1 M135I Xdrive F40 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4319 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2085 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|213 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7L120%07D69275
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aluminium Front Grille
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Air Vent Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Interior Trim Special
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Light Pack
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key Card
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Brakes
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Steering
- Sports Seats Premium
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Storage Package
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Torque Transfer Control
- Upholstery - Sensatec
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Suspension - $400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go - $850
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $400
- Convenience Pack - $1,560
- Comfort Pack - $1,200
- Coloured Seat Belts - $550
- Enhancement Pack 1 - $3,770
- Enhancement Pack 2 - $4,420
- Gesture Control - $600
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $950
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Load Compartment Package - $300
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,350
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $450
- Solar Control Glass - $650
- Split Fold Seat Pack - $450
- Solid Paint
- Sport Plus Package - $2,600
- Trim Finishers Illuminated
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $400
