Specifications for the 2020 BMW 4 20I Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 4 20I Luxury Line F32 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE BMW 4 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1377 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1437 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|513 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|147 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|117 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|147 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba4N320%0K602000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Performance Suspension
- Side View Camera
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Adaptive Headlights - $2,800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Innovation Pack - $3,640
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button - $1,100
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $640
- Leather Steering Wheel - $180
- Leather Trim Special - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,937
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,600
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,700
- Performance Brakes - $1,400
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $800
- Sunroof - $2,920
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
Current BMW 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,000
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$123,800
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$83,500
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$93,700
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$129,000
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$109,700
|20I M Sport 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$106,500
|M440I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,400
|M440I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$148,400