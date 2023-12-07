WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 4
  4. 20I M Sport

2020 BMW 4 20I M Sport F32 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 BMW 4 20I M Sport F32 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 4 20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1377 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1437 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 513 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 117 g/km
CO2 Urban 199 g/km
CO2 Combined 147 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba4N320%0K602000
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 4 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $80,200
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,000
M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $123,800
20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $83,500
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $93,700