2020 BMW 4 30I Gran Coupe M Sport F36 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2020 BMW 4 30I Gran Coupe M Sport F36 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 4 30I Gran Coupe M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1389 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1470 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 746 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 172 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba4A52%0%0D00011
Country Manufactured Germany

