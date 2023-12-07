Specifications for the 2020 BMW 5 20I M Sport Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 5 20I M Sport Lci G30 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4936 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2285 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajr120%0Br79550
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning with Braking Function
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ECO Pro
- Easy Entry/Exit Function
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- High Beam Assist
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- M Sport Package
- Navigation System
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Mirrors
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- TeleServices
- Temperature Sensor
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,100
- Ambient Air Package - $650
- Active Steering - $2,250
- Adaptive Suspension - $1,400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Anthracite Headlining - $2,220
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,900
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $600
- Ceramic Surround for Controls - $1,050
- Chrome Line Exterior
- Comfort Pack - $3,500
- Comfort Seats Front - $100
- Comfort Seats Front - Alternative Pricing - $600
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Enhancement Pack - $5,500
- Exterior Line - Aluminium
- Exclusive Paint - $6,500
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls - $400
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,500
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Individual Full Leather - $4,500
- Individual Rear Seat Reading Lights - $750
- Leather Instrument Panel - $1,000
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $2,400
- Multi-functional Front Seats - $2,100
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,200
- Massage Seats Front - $1,800
- Nappa Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Non-metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special - $6,000
- Premium Paint - $8,900
- Prestige Paint - $1,435
- Power Blind Rear Window & Manual Blinds Rear Side - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $3,000
- Premium Trim Finishers - $800
- Remote Engine Start System - $690
- Rear Spoiler - $400
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,600
- Seatbelt - Special - $560
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Shadow Line - $750
- Shadow Line - Extended Contents - $600
- Ski Bag - $300
- Sports Brakes - $1,200
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,700
- Surround Sound System - $1,300
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $550
- Television - $2,300
Current BMW 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$100,500
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$114,900