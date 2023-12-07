Specifications for the 2020 BMW 5 30D Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 5 30D Luxury Line G30 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4936 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2355 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajc920%0G471601
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active Protection
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Active Seat Ventilation
- Around View Monitor
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Chrome Line Exterior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel Only
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Mirrors
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Solar Control Glass
- Side Collision Warning
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Traction Control System
- Telematics
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Temperature Sensor
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Ambient Air Package - $650
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Active Steering - $2,250
- Adaptive Suspension - $2,150
- Adaptive Headlights - $2,700
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,900
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Ceramic Surround for Controls - $1,050
- Comfort Pack - $2,900
- Extended Leather Pack - $4,800
- Exclusive Pack - $7,200
- Full Leather Interior - $6,000
- Headlining Special - $800
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Innovation Pack - $1,700
- Interior Trim Special - $800
- Leather Dashboard - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear - $750
- Massage Seats Front - $1,800
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $3,700
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows - $1,500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,600
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Ski Bag - $300
- Smoke Pack - $90
- Solid Paint
- Sunroof - Glass - $3,000
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display - $550
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
