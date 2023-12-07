WhichCar
2020 BMW 5 30D M Sport G30 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2020 BMW 5 30D M Sport G30 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 5 30D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2355 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 120 g/km
CO2 Urban 160 g/km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajc920%0G471601
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 5 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $100,500
20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $114,900