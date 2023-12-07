Specifications for the 2020 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4962 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|190 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|342 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|246 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|390 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajs720%0Bs69149
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adaptive LED H/lights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Auto Stability Control
- Assistance Pack
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Exterior Accented Trim
- ECO Mode
- eDrive Services
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Professional Navigation System
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sport Differential
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Non-metallic Paint
- Power Sunroof - $2,900
