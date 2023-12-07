WhichCar
2020 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive Pure Lci G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive Pure Lci G30 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 5 M550I Xdrive Pure Lci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Ground Clearance 131 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4962 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1826 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2285 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 188 g/km
CO2 Urban 338 g/km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 390 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajs720%0Bs69149
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 5 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $100,500
20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $114,900