Specifications for the 2020 BMW 7 M760Li Xdrive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 7 M760Li Xdrive G12 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
MORE BMW 7 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5260 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2168 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2840 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|298 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|224 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|425 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|298 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|448 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7U620%0Bp56563
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Ambient Air Package
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Protection
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Core
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Comfort Seats Front
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Drive Pro Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Mode
- eDrive Button
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Executive Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Executive Drive Pro Pack
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Full Leather Interior
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Armrest
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Individual Cool Box
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Warning
- Personal Profile
- Pure Excellence Pack
- Performance Pack
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Assistant
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Speed Recognition
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Touch Command
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,000
- Extended Leather Pack
- Exclusive Paint - $4,500
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $6,800
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,400
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,100
- Paint Colour Special - $4,500
- Premium Paint - $5,000
- Prestige Paint - $13,000
- Rear Seat Indulgence Pack - $15,100
- Solid Paint
Current BMW 7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$248,300
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$236,100
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$272,900