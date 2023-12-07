WhichCar
2020 BMW 8 40I M Sport G15 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 BMW 8 40I M Sport G15 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 BMW 8 40I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1642 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2822 mm
Height 1341 mm
Length 4843 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2225 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 149 g/km
CO2 Urban 223 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20 95 Y Xl
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20 97 Y Xl
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbagv220%0Bp82664
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

