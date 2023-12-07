Specifications for the 2020 BMW 8 40I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW 8 40I M Sport G15 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1642 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1341 mm
|Length
|4843 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2225 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|223 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20 95 Y Xl
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20 97 Y Xl
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbagv220%0Bp82664
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 374mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Active Air Stream Grille
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anthracite Headlining
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Core
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Armrests - Front Doors
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- M Sport Package
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Professional Navigation System
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Sports Brakes
- Sport Differential
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Crafted Clarity Glass Application - $1,400
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $8,000
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $6,000
- Chrome Line Exterior - $250
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Extended Leather Pack
- Full Leather Interior - $6,700
- Indulgence Pack - $9,000
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Premium Two-tone - $10,200
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $8,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,600
- Metallic Paint Special
- M Sport Plus Package - $3,900
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - $4,700
- Premium Paint - $2,000
- Prestige Paint - $10,400
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour - $650
- Solar Control Glass - $1,000
- Shadow Line - $1,000
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats - $2,600
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,200
- Technic Sport Package - $2,600
- Tyre Pressure Indicator - $700
- Television - $2,300
- Wood Grain Trim - $200
Current BMW 8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$188,200
|40I M Sport 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$206,200
|40I M Sport 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$191,200
|M850I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$297,900
|M850I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$289,200
|M850I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$286,100
|40I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$184,300
|40I M Sport 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$202,000
|40I M Sport 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$187,200
|M850I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$291,700
|M850I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$283,200
|M850I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$280,200
|40I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$194,000
|40I M Sport 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$212,600
|40I M Sport 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$197,100
|M850I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$307,100
|M850I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$298,100
|M850I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$294,900