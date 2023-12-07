Specifications for the 2020 BMW Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo G31 4.4L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1466 mm
|Length
|4956 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Combined
|248 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wapbg3000#Em12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Steering
- Active Guard
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Automatic Tailgate
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Comfort Mode
- Comfort Plus Mode
- Comfort Seats Front
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Display Key
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Exterior Accented Trim
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front Spoiler
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Special
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Nappa Leather
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance Control
- Power front seats with memory
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Steering Variable
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Radio Professional
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Mode
- Sunroof - Glass
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,679
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,109
- Solid Paint