2020 BMW I3 S 120Ah I01 Electric 4D Hatchback

2020 BMW I3 S 120Ah I01 Electric 4D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 BMW I3 S 120Ah. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1556 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1578 mm
Length 3999 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1245 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1620 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/55 R20
Rear Tyre 195/50 R20
Front Rim Size 5.5X20
Rear Rim Size 6.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wby1Z620%0V719004
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany