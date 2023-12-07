Specifications for the 2020 BMW M2 Cs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW M2 Cs F87 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1601 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2693 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4461 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2010 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|267 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|207 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2350
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs1J320%07E77862
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara/Leather Interior
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Centre Console
- Carbon Fibre Diffuser
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Door Pull Handles
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Splitter - Carbon Fibre
- Front Seats - Special
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Professional Navigation System
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Strut Brace - Carbon Fibre
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Brakes
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,000
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $15,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Non-metallic Paint
- Solar Control Glass - $660
Current BMW M2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$118,000
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$118,000
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$115,600
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$115,600
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$121,700
|G87 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$121,700