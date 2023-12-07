Specifications for the 2020 BMW M4 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW M4 Competition F83 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1603 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2812 mm
|Height
|1386 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1713 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|503 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|213 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|213 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs3U920%0J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Competition Package
- Connect App Services
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dry Braking
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Assist
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Head Level Heating - Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Grille
- Painted Air Vent Slats
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Storage Package
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Variable Light Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Wind Deflector
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $660
- Ceramic Brakes - $15,000
- Contrast Stitching - $1,900
- Digital TV - $2,250
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Interior Trim Special - $700
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Metallic Paint - $1,937
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,600
- Park Assist - $675
- Premium Paint - $6,000
Current BMW M4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G82 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$168,700
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$186,500
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$197,900