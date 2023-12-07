Specifications for the 2020 BMW M4 G82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW M4 G82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4794 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2155 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|248 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|2650
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|353 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbs52Az0%0Ce67660
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anthracite Headlining
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Caring Car
- Comfort Access System
- Compound Brake System
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Drivelogic Transmission
- Drift Analyser
- Driving Profile Selection
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Engine Cover
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Intervention
- Gloss Black Lower Bumper Edges
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler
- Gloss Black Side Sills
- Galvanic Embellishers for Controls
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Lap Timer
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Laserlight Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery with Extended Contents
- Model Badge - Chrome
- M Drive
- M Drive professional
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Remote Software Update
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Sound Control Button
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Shadow Line - High Gloss
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Holder
- Smartphone Interface
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Storage Package
- Traction Control (10-stage)
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Track Modem
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Centres
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit
Optional Extras
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,800
- Aluminium Trim Finishers - Special
- Black Brake Calipers
- 19/20 inch Alloy Wheels - Style 825 Special
- 19/20 inch Alloy Wheels - Style 826 Special - $2,000
- Carbon Bucket Seats - $7,500
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $16,500
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $9,500
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $26,000
- Display Key - $700
- Drive Recorder - $390
- Extended Leather Pack
- Glass Roof - Electrical
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $800
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Individual Special Metallic Paint - $5,000
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,500
- Metallic Paint Special - $7,000
- Non-metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $5,000
- Red Brake Calipers
- Solar Control Glass - $800
Current BMW M4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G82 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$168,700
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$186,500
|Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$197,900