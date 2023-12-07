WhichCar
2020 BMW M4 Pure F82 My18 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 BMW M4 Pure F82 My18 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 BMW M4 Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1603 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2812 mm
Height 1883 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1537 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 503 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1850
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/30 R20
Rear Tyre 285/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs3R920%0F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M4 pricing and specs

G82 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $168,700
Competition M Xdrive 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $186,500
Competition M Xdrive 2D Convertible 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $197,900