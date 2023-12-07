WhichCar
2020 BMW M8 Competition F92 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 BMW M8 Competition F92 4.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 BMW M8 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2827 mm
Height 1362 mm
Length 4867 mm
Width 1907 mm
Kerb Weight 1885 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2385 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 333 g/km
CO2 Combined 239 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 460 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 285/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbsgv020%0Bu64292
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M8 pricing and specs

Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $365,700
Competition 2D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $368,600
Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $358,200
Competition 2D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $361,000
Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $377,000
Competition 2D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $380,000