Specifications for the 2020 BMW X4 M Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 BMW X4 M Competition F98 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Tracking Front
|1623 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|206 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1620 mm
|Length
|4758 mm
|Width
|1927 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|CO2 Combined
|244 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5950
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsuj020%0Lc94612
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Carbon Filter
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Design Pack
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Compatible Apps
- Competition Package
- Connect Plus
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Dynamic Contour Lighting
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Dynamic Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- M Drive
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Personal Profile
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Professional Navigation System
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Vents
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Side Collision Warning
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats Adjustable
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Storage Package
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Temperature Sensor
- USB Input Socket
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Acoustic Glass - $500
- Active Seat Ventilation - $1,600
- Compound Brake System - Painted Calipers
- Carbon Fibre Trim Finishers
- Comfort Pack - $2,800
- Gesture Control - $450
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $700
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Individual Extended Leather - Optional Colour/s
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Leather Upholstery with Extended Contents
- Model Designation Deletion
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,350
- Non-metallic Paint
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Television - $2,250
- Wood Trim Finishers
Current BMW X4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$93,300
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$103,700
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$131,800
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$180,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$95,700
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$106,400
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$135,200
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$185,200