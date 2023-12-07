WhichCar
2020 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 1Ak37 My20 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2811 mm
Height 1344 mm
Length 4831 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1807 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 493 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 359 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.3 L/100km
e10 Fuel Compatible No
Engine
Engine Supercharged Dir Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 881 Nm
Makimum Power 477 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 305/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 10X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Lower Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 1G1Fh1R77K0123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United States Of America