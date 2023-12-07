WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. 300
  4. Srt

2020 Chrysler 300 Srt My20 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Chrysler 300 Srt My20 6.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Chrysler 300 Srt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Chrysler 300 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1639 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 3052 mm
Height 1478 mm
Length 5089 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1965 kg
Gcm 2831 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2426 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 303 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 303 g/km

Engine
Engine Sequential Mport Efi
Power RPM 6150
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 637 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 Zr20
Rear Tyre 245/45 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent Short Long Arms, Stabiliser Bar, Upper A Arm
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Isolated Suspension Cradle, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 2C3Ccanj*#H123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Canada

Current Chrysler 300 pricing and specs

C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,000
Srt Core 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $63,400
Srt 4D Sedan 6.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $68,500
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $43,900
C Luxury 4D Sedan 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $47,800